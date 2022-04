McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Sloan, who is a young adult husky mix and Lulu, who is an older adult shih tzu with vision issues are looking for families to love them.

We’ll be at The Old Rugged Barn in Towanda this Sunday from 1:00 – 5:00. This is always a fun event! There will be vendors and food trucks available. Come on out to see us!

http://www.rubysrescueandretreat.org