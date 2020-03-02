Sleep Awareness Week at Gibson Area Hospital Cardiopulmonary Care & Sleep Disorder Center

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Do you snore? Has anyone ever said that you stop breathing during your sleep? Do you feel tired when you’re physically inactive? These are all questions we need to ask ourselves when looking into sleep testing.

People with certain sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea will exhibit all of these symptoms and more on a daily basis.

At Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services, we provide a service that helps people get the restorative sleep they need by helping them diagnose sleep disorders.

All sleep studies are interpreted by a board certified diplomat of sleep medicine. Our Pulmonologist Dr. Saurin Patel is available for patient follow-up in our Outpatient clinic.

We also offer pulmonary function tests. Full PFTs help assess respiratory problems more accurately and thoroughly than a simple spirometry that are sometimes done in the doctor’s office. We also offer the Methacholine Challenge, which can help diagnose various forms of Asthma when a spirometry or PFT is normal. This test cannot be administered in a clinic.

We typically have short wait times to schedule these tests, which is convenient for patients, and it also allows us to spend more time with the patient, providing education, and ensuring that the patient understands everything that’s happening.

Gibson Area Hospital Sleep Disorder Center is accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, which is the Gold Standard in Sleep Medicine. This means we’ve been recognized for providing the highest quality patient care and diagnostic services in sleep medicine.

Home sleep tests are offered through Gibson Area Hospital Sleep Disorder Center and can be returned to the patient’s nearest clinic. A home sleep test is a simpler test that records only breathing, oxygen levels, and heart rate providing enough information to diagnose sleep apnea for many people.

Also offered are IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation) screenings which include HSTs, in-lab sleep studies and daytime tests accessing wakefulness such as a maintenance of wakefulness test (MWT).

Patients can talk to their provider about completing any of these tests at Gibson Area Hospital for convenient scheduling and quick results.

EVENT:

We are observing Sleep Awareness Week March 8th through 14th and we encourage everyone to talk to their primary care providers about the quality of their sleep and how it affects their overall health.

Gibson Area Hospital Cardiopulmonary Care & Sleep Disorder Center

217-784-2363

1120 N. Melvin St

Gibson City, IL