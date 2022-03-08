Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ashli Dancy, Esthetician & Owner of BALM Beauty, shares tips on keeping our skin looking good.

I help people feel good by looking good. Beauty starts from within. Educating clients on the importance of taking care of their skin. Our skin is the largest organ in out body. Our skin is a good indicator of our general health. When we take care of our skin, it takes care of us in return.

Services include:

Overall skincare, specifically a daily skincare regimen,

I also offer skincare tips/tricks for at home care in between services.

I offer a variety of lash enhancement services including lash lifts and lash extensions.

I help clients with self care through skincare, hair removal and lash enhancement needs.

I’m striving to become a one stop shop for beauty/self care. I currently offer a variety of skincare/self care options for both men and women including facials, chemical peels, full body waxing, and lash services.

$85 Strawberry LemonAID Facial

Use code CiLiving when you book to receive a special gift at the time of your appointment.



