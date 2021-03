Springfield, IL (WCIA) S&K Buick GMC partnered with the Central Illinois Foodbank to stock the pantry in February.

Each time a customer purchased a vehicle from S&K Buick GMC they donated $100 to the foodbank. While the event has ended, the need has not in the community. You can still make a difference in the fight against hunger.

S&K Buick GMC cares about their community. A family dealer where empolyees and customers are treated like family.

