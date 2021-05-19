Sirloin with Avocado Chimichurri with Colleen Hatton

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Colleen Hatton with Dish Passionate Cuisine shares a delicious dish.

Sirloin with Avocado Chimichurri

Avocado Chimichurri

  • 1 cup cilantro leaves, packed
  • 1 cup parsley leaves, packed
  • 1 tablespoon roughly chopped garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium avocado, diced about 1 cup

Sirloin Steak

  • 1 pound sirloin steak
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher salt, as needed for seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, as needed for seasoning
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon