Sirloin with Avocado Chimichurri with Colleen Hatton

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Colleen Hatton with Dish Passionate Cuisine shares a delicious dish.
Sirloin with Avocado Chimichurri
Avocado Chimichurri
- 1 cup cilantro leaves, packed
- 1 cup parsley leaves, packed
- 1 tablespoon roughly chopped garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium avocado, diced about 1 cup
Sirloin Steak
- 1 pound sirloin steak
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt, as needed for seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, as needed for seasoning
- 2 tablespoons olive oil