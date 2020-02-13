Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Bart Greenberger and Dan Kopolow are back with details on this year’s Sinai Temple Trivia Night.
Sinai Temple Trivia Night
10 Categories
8 Questions per category
theme this year is “fun and laughter”
$96 for a table of 8 or $12 per seat
If you don’t have a full table, that’s okay, we’ll match you up with others
Fundraiser for Sinai Temple
Fun and Laughter is this year’s theme
Saturday Night, Feb 22nd
Doors Open at 6:30p
First question at 7:15p
Garcia’s Pizza in a Pan will sell slices and breadsticks from 6:30p – 7p
Dessert Auction
Cash Prizes for the top 3 teams
Sinai Temple
217-597-1357
3104 Windsor Road
Champaign