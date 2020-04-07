Simple workout options at home with Lindy Gault

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Fitness instructor, Lindy Gault, shares easy exercises you can do from home to avoid the Quarantine Fifteen!

Mother Daughter Duo, Carla Brown & Lindy Gault, share fitness tips with host, Heather Roberts

Here’s more from Lindy:

Missing the gym? Going stir crazy? Need a structured fitness outlet to help you during this time? Receive access to a variety of great workouts from your home through April 30th with this virtual fitness option! Enrollment in this program provides you with access to 3 LIVE workouts per week + additional recorded workouts as well as fitness and nutritional tips and support. Participants MUST have a Facebook account in order to enroll.

Workouts include cardio, strength training, core, and stretch/yoga.

If you’re interested in having access to these virtual workouts with Lindy throughout April, you can enroll here: https://mahomet.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1538