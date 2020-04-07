Simple workout options at home with Lindy Gault

1  of  3
Fitness instructor, Lindy Gault, shares easy exercises you can do from home to avoid the Quarantine Fifteen!

Mother Daughter Duo, Carla Brown & Lindy Gault, share fitness tips with host, Heather Roberts

Here’s more from Lindy:

Missing the gym? Going stir crazy? Need a structured fitness outlet to help you during this time? Receive access to a variety of great workouts from your home through April 30th with this virtual fitness option! Enrollment in this program provides you with access to 3 LIVE workouts per week + additional recorded workouts as well as fitness and nutritional tips and support. Participants MUST have a Facebook account in order to enroll.

Workouts include cardio, strength training, core, and stretch/yoga.

If you’re interested in having access to these virtual workouts with Lindy throughout April, you can enroll here: https://mahomet.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1538

