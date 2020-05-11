Simple mango salsa for chips or chicken

May is National Salsa Month! Check out this simple mango salsa recipe from Harvest Market’s registered dietician, Emily Dupuis.

Ingredients:

2-3 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

1 small or ½ a large red onion, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

2-3 tablespoons minced cilantro (more/less to taste)

Juice of 1 small lime

Pinch of salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon each red wine vinegar and olive oil

¼ tsp cumin and coriander

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and enjoy! Tastes best if refrigerated at least 30 minutes or up to overnight. Enjoy with grilled chicken, fish tacos or tortilla chips!

Plus, you can cook with Emily or on your own this week with a Harvest Market meal kit. This week’s special: Teriyaki Chicken & Veggie Stir Fry.

Join Emily on Thursday May 14th at 5:30pm for a facebook live cooking demo of this better than take out favorite. Just place your order, pick it up curbside, and make and enjoy.

Happy cooking!