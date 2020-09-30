Simple home chores to complete now to prevent a surprise this spring with Main Place Real Estate

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

When the last of summer’s heat is a faint memory, and you’re pulling out your hoodies more than your shorts, it’s time to tackle a few simple chores that’ll make winter more pleasant and prevent some nasty surprises next spring. Main Place Real Estate shares tips.

• Clean and Stow Your Mower

• Remove Garden Hoses From Faucets

• Drain Your Sprinkler System

• Seal Air Leaks

• De-Gunk Your Gutters

• Eyeball Your Roof

• Direct Your Drainage From Faucets

• Check Your Furnace

• Prune Plants

• Give Your Fireplace a Once-Over

