Simple home chores to complete now to prevent a surprise this spring with Main Place Real Estate

When the last of summer’s heat is a faint memory, and you’re pulling out your hoodies more than your shorts, it’s time to tackle a few simple chores that’ll make winter more pleasant and prevent some nasty surprises next spring. Main Place Real Estate shares tips.

• Clean and Stow Your Mower
• Remove Garden Hoses From Faucets
• Drain Your Sprinkler System
• Seal Air Leaks
• De-Gunk Your Gutters
• Eyeball Your Roof
• Direct Your Drainage From Faucets
• Check Your Furnace
• Prune Plants
• Give Your Fireplace a Once-Over

Main Place Real Estate
• Zane Peterson – Managing Broker
• Hope Tucker – Residential Broker
• Partnered with Main Place Properties (longtime Central Illinois RE Management Firm) in 2018, to launch a full service boutique brokerage firm – Main Place Real Estate
• We specialize in commercial transactions throughout Central Illinois and residential transactions in Macon County and surrounding areas.
• Our residential services include assisting buyers and sellers, in addition to executive rentals
www.mainplace.us

Main Place Real Estate
101 S Main Street, Suite 103
Decatur, IL 62523

