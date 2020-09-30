Simple home chores to complete now to prevent a surprise this spring with Main Place Real Estate

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)
When the last of summer’s heat is a faint memory, and you’re pulling out your hoodies more than your shorts, it’s time to tackle a few simple chores that’ll make winter more pleasant and prevent some nasty surprises next spring. Main Place Real Estate shares tips.
• Clean and Stow Your Mower
• Remove Garden Hoses From Faucets
• Drain Your Sprinkler System
• Seal Air Leaks
• De-Gunk Your Gutters
• Eyeball Your Roof
• Direct Your Drainage From Faucets
• Check Your Furnace
• Prune Plants
• Give Your Fireplace a Once-Over
Main Place Real Estate
• www.mainplace.us
