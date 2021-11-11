Silvercreek serving Salmon Wellington in the ciKitchen

Today, Chef Paris from Silvercreek Restaurant in Urbana shows us how to make Salmon Wellington. Silvercreek restaurant opened in 1990 and is located in charming downtown Urbana. Since then, they’ve been serving quality interpretations of classic dishes using only the freshest ingredients from local farmers, or right from their own garden.

Their lunch and dinner menus accommodate an assortment of palates, and the provocative wine and beer list is sure to satisfy. Silvercreek’s famous platters are enjoyed by locals and out-of-towners alike, and at the bar on Friday evenings, you can enjoy a half-priced bar menu.

Silvercreek Restaurant I 402 N Race St I Urbana, Illinois

https://www.couriersilvercreek.com