Silver Hearts reaching out to help an Urbana neighborhood in need

During the current shelter in place order, Silver Hearts is reaching out to needy families living in the Silverwood neighborhood in Urbana. Many are struggling to obtain the food, household items, and cleaners that they need…and numerous children are going without the meals they normally would have received at school.

Monetary donations to help these residents are being accepted at Quest Church on their website and Facebook page…or by mailing a check to 2004 Philo Rd, Urbana, IL 61802. Please put Silver Hearts in the memo line.