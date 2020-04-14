1  of  2
Breaking News
Firefighters respond to Lake Land College Man arrested and charged with murder
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH announces 1,222 new COVID-19 cases; 74 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Silver Hearts reaching out to help an Urbana neighborhood in need

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

During the current shelter in place order, Silver Hearts is reaching out to needy families living in the Silverwood neighborhood in Urbana. Many are struggling to obtain the food, household items, and cleaners that they need…and numerous children are going without the meals they normally would have received at school.

Monetary donations to help these residents are being accepted at Quest Church on their website and Facebook page…or by mailing a check to 2004 Philo Rd, Urbana, IL 61802. Please put Silver Hearts in the memo line.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon