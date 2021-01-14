“Sight Specific” with Champaign Center Partnership and 40North

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Xander Hazel, Executive Director with Champaign Center Partnership, shares details on “Sight Specific.”



While many businesses have closed their doors permanently because of the pandemic, there are many entrepreneurs out there looking to start their business and serve Champaign residents. We hope the Sight Specific will inspire someone to start their business in downtown or midtown to be apart of our great community!

The Champaign Center Partnership is the only local nonprofit business association serving downtown, midtown, and campustown.

This winter, we’re launching “Sight Specific” with 40North and in collaboration with local artists and property owners in downtown and midtown Champaign. Many available commercial and retail spaces around town are great locations to showcase local artists’ works — and great locations for entrepreneurs to start their business. This weekend, we will begin installing the works by Gregory Stallmeyer in the former location of Skins ‘n Tins Drum Shop at 29 E Main St in Downtown Champaign.



Throughout January, artwork from other local artists will be installed at other storefronts like 1 E Main St, #108 (formerly Bossa Nova Cafe), 118 N Neil St (former location of Aroma Cafe), 110 E University, 112 E University, and 114 E University.

Our community finds comfort in art and there are a lot of local artists in Champaign. Although museums and businesses are closed, Sight Specific is like a walking museum exhibition featuring local artists. Come downtown, grab a hot beverage or eat outside, and see local art throughout town.