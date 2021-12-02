Sidney, Homer bringing small town Christmas cheer

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

There are two opportunities this weekend to begin celebrating the holidays in small town Central Illinois. One in Sidney and the other in Homer. Plus, if you shop at both events and get a card punched, you can enter a drawing for $100 cash.

EVENTS:

  • Sidney Shop at Home, Saturday Dec. 4th – 10 am to 3 pm
  • Christmas in Homer, Saturday, Dec. 4th – 9 am to 3 pm

For more details, visit the individual Facebook event pages below:

https://www.facebook.com/Sidney-Improvement-Group-100771466655233

https://www.facebook.com/HomerActivityCommittee

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon