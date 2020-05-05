Sicilian Style Take and Bake Pizza Options at Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage is now offering take and bake options making dinner a snap!

Here’s more from Jordan and Paris Baldarotta:

Baldarotta’s is now offering Sicilian Style Take & Bake Pizzas!

Each week, you can pre-order Sicilian style take & bake pizzas to cook all in the comfort of your own home.

Available for pick up on Friday & Saturday evenings.

Must pre-order by NOON on Thursday each week.

For full details and pricing, please visit

www.baldaorttas.com/take-and-bake-pizzas

SICILIAN SUNDAYS MAY 10TH – MOTHER’S DAY SPECIAL!

White Bean & Radish Salad

Cannellini beans, shaved radishes, shaved fennel, mixed greens, sweet italian vinaigrette

Spinach Artichoke Manicotti

Spinach & ricotta stuffed manicotti, bechamel, roasted artichokes, parmesan

Lemon-Thyme Roasted Chicken

Assorted bone-in chicken, charred lemons, roasted garlic, prosciutto green beans

Cannoli – Comes with the meal but can also be purchased ala carte!

Pistachio or raspberry

ORDERS MUST BE RECEIVED BY NOON THIS FRIDAY MAY 8TH

For full details and to place your order, please visit

www.baldarottas.com/sicilian-sundays

Tuesday – Saturday : 11am – 7pm – Order Online or by Phone for curbside pick-up or delivery

Sundays – Sicilian Sundays pick up for pre-order meals only/restaurant closed

Mondays – Closed

Place orders online for delivery or curbside pickup.