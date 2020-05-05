Sicilian Style Take and Bake Pizza Options at Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage is now offering take and bake options making dinner a snap!
Here’s more from Jordan and Paris Baldarotta:
Baldarotta’s is now offering Sicilian Style Take & Bake Pizzas!
Each week, you can pre-order Sicilian style take & bake pizzas to cook all in the comfort of your own home.
Available for pick up on Friday & Saturday evenings.
Must pre-order by NOON on Thursday each week.
For full details and pricing, please visit
www.baldaorttas.com/take-and-bake-pizzas
SICILIAN SUNDAYS MAY 10TH – MOTHER’S DAY SPECIAL!
White Bean & Radish Salad
Cannellini beans, shaved radishes, shaved fennel, mixed greens, sweet italian vinaigrette
Spinach Artichoke Manicotti
Spinach & ricotta stuffed manicotti, bechamel, roasted artichokes, parmesan
Lemon-Thyme Roasted Chicken
Assorted bone-in chicken, charred lemons, roasted garlic, prosciutto green beans
Cannoli – Comes with the meal but can also be purchased ala carte!
Pistachio or raspberry
ORDERS MUST BE RECEIVED BY NOON THIS FRIDAY MAY 8TH
For full details and to place your order, please visit
www.baldarottas.com/sicilian-sundays
Tuesday – Saturday : 11am – 7pm – Order Online or by Phone for curbside pick-up or delivery
Sundays – Sicilian Sundays pick up for pre-order meals only/restaurant closed
Mondays – Closed
Place orders online for delivery or curbside pickup.