Sicilian artisan cannoli from scratch with The Tony Cannoli

Lincoln, Ill. (WCIA)

Tony Curcuru, Owner, introduces us to his cannoli food cart and shares how he got started in the cannoli business.

I make Sicilian artisan cannoli from scratch! The idea to start this business came while taking a one-year sabbatical in Sicily working on farms in exchange for food and lodging. It was there (after eating a lot of cannoli) that I had the idea to return to central Illinois and fill a cannoli need in my area. I think people find my story the most interesting part of what I do, and also enjoy a very rare treat. Cannoli are such a strong representation of the Sicilian culture (my heritage), which I am proud to promote.

My business is pretty simple…. I make cannoli from scratch. That’s it. People ask me mainly where I can find my cannoli, and that is why I designed my cannoli cart. I don’t have a specific cannoli shop- I make them out of my cart at events, farmers markets, private parties, and weddings.

By filling a cannoli need in the area, I wish to do 2 things- 1. introduce people to an authentic version of this pastry. 2. In a age when everyone is counting calories, I want people to know that it’s okay to take time to have a treat every now and then. And that’s exactly what a ‘cannolo’ is – a treat.

In addition to authenticity, I have designed a cannoli cart that not only delivers a delicious product, but an entirely new experience. Cannoli should be enjoyed as soon as they are filled and garnished. On my cart, you get just that.

I am partnering with Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery (goat farm) in Champaign for an event on Sunday October, 17th. I will be making cannoli on my cart at an Italian themed event on their farm featuring their goat dairy. They will also offer their house-made gelato and wine pairings.