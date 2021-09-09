Sicilian artisan cannoli from scratch with The Tony Cannoli

Tony Curcuru, Owner, introduces us to his cannoli food cart and shares how he got started in the cannoli business.

I make Sicilian artisan cannoli from scratch! The idea to start this business came while taking a one-year sabbatical in Sicily working on farms in exchange for food and lodging. It was there (after eating a lot of cannoli) that I had the idea to return to central Illinois and fill a cannoli need in my area. I think people find my story the most interesting part of what I do, and also enjoy a very rare treat. Cannoli are such a strong representation of the Sicilian culture (my heritage), which I am proud to promote.

My business is pretty simple…. I make cannoli from scratch. That’s it. People ask me mainly where I can find my cannoli, and that is why I designed my cannoli cart. I don’t have a specific cannoli shop- I make them out of my cart at events, farmers markets, private parties, and weddings.

By filling a cannoli need in the area, I wish to do 2 things- 1. introduce people to an authentic version of this pastry. 2. In a age when everyone is counting calories, I want people to know that it’s okay to take time to have a treat every now and then. And that’s exactly what a ‘cannolo’ is – a treat.
In addition to authenticity, I have designed a cannoli cart that not only delivers a delicious product, but an entirely new experience. Cannoli should be enjoyed as soon as they are filled and garnished. On my cart, you get just that.

I am partnering with Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery (goat farm) in Champaign for an event on Sunday October, 17th. I will be making cannoli on my cart at an Italian themed event on their farm featuring their goat dairy. They will also offer their house-made gelato and wine pairings.

