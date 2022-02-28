Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)

Jessica Suding, Owner of Rainbows and Sunshine Boutique, is helping moms and dads on a budget purchase their kid’s clothing.

Here’s more from Jessica:

People find most interesting, the consignment process. I tried to keep the process as simple as possible so it is easy to understand for our consigners and makes it more simple for the shop to operate.

I hope people by offering them a more economical option to purchase clothing for their children.

The most commonly asked questions are how the consignment process works and if we have specific items in the shop.

What I would like others to know. This was a dream of mine for over 10 years, since my son was little. I loved had being the option for consignment, it made it helpful impact on budgeting for a growing kiddo. That is exactly what I hope to bring two other families in our surrounding area. I hope to bring joy and fun environment where they can come to shop for their family with ease. Not only do I provide clothing at helpful prices but the shop is close to home for clients, alleviating the need to drive out of the way to go to a big box store where they may not get as welcoming of an environment.

Not only do I provide a close to home option for our clients, I try to taylor the experience as much as possible. I love being able to take time and help clients shop while they were in or look for specific items for them prior to coming in. It is a kid friendly environment, after all we are a children’s clothing shop. I love hearing little giggles and laughter as kiddos play while their parents are shopping for them. I also provide private shopping event times for those clients who may not be able to come in during our regular business hours. It’s a fun time to get together with your favorite group of friends and family and all shop together.

The Goodbye Winter sale will be taking place in mid March. Visit our Facebook business page for dates and upcoming information.

Rainbows and Sunshine Boutique

Address:

132 W Sale St, Tuscola, IL 61953

Website:

https://www.facebook.com/Rainbows.Sunshine.Boutique/