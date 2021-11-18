Shopping for the hard to shop for at Daisy Lane Scrapbooking

Overwhelmed with what to give this Christmas to your friends and family? Want to give a personalized gift that won’t break the bank or take weeks to make? Daisy Lane Scrapbooking & Craft Mall in Mattoon may have just what you’re looking for…including folio albums!

HATE TO SHOP LOVE TO CROP

Friday, November 26th

9am to 7pm

Saturday, November 27th

9am to 4pm

BLACK FRIDAY SALES

Friday, November 26th

9am to 7pm

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY/BLACK FRIDAY SALES CONTINUE

Saturday, November 27TH from 9am to 4pm

Daisy Lane Scrapbooking & Craft Mall

2619 Lakeland Blvd.

Mattoon, IL 61938 (217) 234-1061