Shopping for the hard to shop for at Daisy Lane Scrapbooking

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Overwhelmed with what to give this Christmas to your friends and family? Want to give a personalized gift that won’t break the bank or take weeks to make? Daisy Lane Scrapbooking & Craft Mall in Mattoon may have just what you’re looking for…including folio albums!

HATE TO SHOP LOVE TO CROP
Friday, November 26th
9am to 7pm
Saturday, November 27th
9am to 4pm

BLACK FRIDAY SALES
Friday, November 26th
9am to 7pm

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY/BLACK FRIDAY SALES CONTINUE
Saturday, November 27TH from 9am to 4pm

Daisy Lane Scrapbooking & Craft Mall

2619 Lakeland Blvd.
Mattoon, IL 61938 (217) 234-1061

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon