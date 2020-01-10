“Shopping Bulk” at Common Ground

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Common Ground is a leader in local and organic foods, specialty-diet foods (like gluten-free, vegan, etc), and–what we’re focusing the most on in January–sustainable shopping options. People who are environmentally-concerned will find Common Ground to be a great place for low-waste, low-impact grocery shopping.

Now more than ever people are shopping with the earth in mind. Common Ground solves the mystery of how to grocery shop sustainably. We offer an entire aisle of bulk goods, including grains, legumes, nuts & seeds, and baking staples. Shoppers can even bring their own containers to avoid using a plastic bag for their bulk goods. If shoppers don’t have containers of their own, we sell those too! We have tons of sustainable lifestyle products to help people reduce their use of disposable packaging. All staff are knowledgeable and eager to help shoppers if they have any questions about sustainable shopping.

Common Ground is different than other grocers because it intentionally focuses on the health of its food, the immediate community, and the environment as a whole. We offer countless local foods which are known to be more nutritious and better for the environment. We are consciously trying to reduce the single use plastic in the store, while still abiding by health code policies, and encourage our shoppers to be aware of their shopping practices.

We are hosting a “Shopping Bulk” cooking class and store tour on January 16 from 6-7:30. It’s the perfect opportunity to learn more about low-waste shopping on a budget. All class participants will receive a $5 voucher to use in the bulk aisle. Anyone can attend and sign up in the store or through our website.

Common Ground Food Co-operative

217-352-3347

300 S. Broadway Ave Suite 166

Urbana, IL 618801