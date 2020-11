Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Anna Ragle, owner of Fira Boutique, shares what they have planned for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Black Friday Deals:

15% off $100

20% off $200

25% off $250

Z Supply Masks and mask chains would make a fun stocking stuffer!

Make sure to become a Fira Boutique insider to stay up to date on the newest arrivals, Facebook lives, and special promos.

Fira Boutique

217-954-0775

700 South Gregory St. Ste. E.

Urbana, IL. 61801