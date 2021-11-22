Shop local this holiday season at Fira Boutique

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Anna Ragle, owner of Fira Boutique, shares great looks perfect for the fashionista on your holiday shopping list this year.
This week is a great opportunity to score great deals on looks from Fira.
Wednesday (11/24) : FRIENDS AND FAMILY SALE
30% off plus double style perks with every purchase
Black Friday & Small Business Saturday (11/26-27)
30% off plus new items added to sale tab, and take an additionally 30% off sale items
Cyber Monday (11/29)
25% off plus FREE shipping
Become a Fira Boutique Insider on Facebook HERE.