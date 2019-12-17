Shop Local at Downtown Design Studio

Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re shopping local this holiday season in downtown Tuscola at Downtown Design Studio!

The backdrop where you can pose with your finished project at Downtown Design Studio.

Here’s more from co-owners, Kelley Englehardt and Anna Nelson:

We are the makers behind Posies and Pattycakes, Kelley and Anna. We started making things nearly 5 years ago and have kept growing! We opened a small store front in downtown Tuscola January 2015.

Since we started offering hands on DIY workshops! Our vision is to teach other women ( & men!) and give them the skills and confidence to take on other projects!

In addition, we also offer custom apparel. We provide embroidery and heat press vinyl. Send us a message to place your custom order!

