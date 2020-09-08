Shop & Hop this fall in downtown Rantoul

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Paula Hopkins joins us with details on this fall’s craft fair hosted by Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce, A House of Flowers, and Schitts & Giggles Boutiques.

Join us for an indoor/outdoor socially distanced and COVID compliant SHOP & HOP!

We will have food from local restaurants and food trucks, local shopping, 25 PLUS craft vendors and live entertainment to make this a day that will surely kick off the holiday season in spirit!

25 + Craft Vendors in Downtown Rantoul in and outside of various shops downtown

Saturday, Oct 17th

9am to 6pm