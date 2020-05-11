“Shop at Home” at Carpet Master Carpet One

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Carpet Master Carpet One owner, Heather Gollihur, joins us with details on how they’re helping home owners update their flooring with “Shop at Home” options.

Here’s more from Carpet Master Carpet One:

All types of flooring residential or commercial. Kitchen and bath design and installation.

I think that one of our many great assets is our ability to provide “Shop at Home”

We embrace the busyness of our community and that their time at home is valued. We provide a free shop at home experience that allows the customer to have samples brought directly to them with out having to stop in the showroom. We have a dedicated “shop at home” expert.

We help home owners choose the perfect floor for their vision and life style. The question that we get asked the most is about durability. Or, how do you think this will look?

Our products are rated on a metal standard with Titanium products being the best and the Bronze more for that budget conscience client or builder. Our beautiful guarantee means that you’ll love it or we will replace it for free! We also have a room visualizer that allows you to see the product in your room.

We also recognize the importance of a “healthy installation” we are the leader in the community when it comes to a healthier installation. From HEPA vacuuming before and after installation, to treatment with HealthinEx® antimicrobial spray, you’ll see the difference a Healthier Living Installation makes. Our HealthinEx® Antimicrobial Pre-Installation Treatment disinfects, sanitizes, protects and diminishes allergens, mold, mildew and bacteria in the installation area.

Sale coming up:

“Not Canceled” flooring sale!

Carpet Master Carpet One

1501 N Prospect Ave

Champaign, IL 61821