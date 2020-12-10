“Shop and Stroll” as you shop local this holiday season

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Hometown Holiday Shop & Stroll features 17 local businesses in downtown, midtown, and campustown who are offering sales and unique items or treats for everyone on your wishlist. Shoppers can pick up a guide booklet at any of the retailers to participate. Make a purchase at 8 of those businesses can have a chance to win a $100 gift card at one of the businesses of your choice.

Small Business Scavenger Hunt features 35+ challenges at local businesses and landmarks in Champaign’s Center. Users must download the app “Eventzee,” create an account, and use cope “CCP2020” to participate. Complete challenges to earn points and if you get 1,500 points or more there a chance you can win a gift basket valued at $150.

Santa will also be roaming around downtown Champaign on Saturday, December 19 from 1 to 3 PM.

We focus on the downtown, midtown, and campustown communities specificially.

