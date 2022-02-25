When I need a quick meal and I don’t even have time for the CrockPot, I’ll use a sheet pan and bake all my food. This is a great recipe that can be catered to your family’s tastes and preferences, and is easy to do!
Ingredients:
1.5 lbs baby gold potatoes
salt & pepper to taste
8 oz. sliced baby bella mushrooms
1 large yellow onion, quartered and separated into petals
12 oz. whole green beans (not canned)
1-1.5lb skirt/strip steak (pick your favorite, aim for 2-4.
1.2 c. butter, melted
2 T minced garlic
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450° with top rack about 4-6 inches away from the broiler
- Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water. Season with salt, cover and bring to a boil.
- Once water boils, remove lid and boil for 5-10 minutes until fork tender. Remove and strain.
- While potatoes are cooking, combine melted butter and garlic. Season with salt & pepper and set aside
- Spray a large sheet pan with cooking spray
- Arrange your chosen vegetables on sheet pan. Drizzle half of melted butter with garlic and toss on the pan. Season with salt and pepper.
- Roast veggies for 15-20 minutes until tender, but not yet caramelized.
- Add your prepared steak on top of the veggies season with salt & pepper. Drizzle with remaining garlic butter.
- Turn oven to broiler and place sheet pan under broil. Broil for 3-5 minutes, then flip the steaks and broil for another 3-5 minutes.
- Remove pan from oven and let sit 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
Tips & Tricks:
- You can either halve your potatoes, or leave them whole. Still, follow the directions with cold water to boiling. It will help bring a soft inside with a crispy outside.
- Make sure your green beans are not from a can. Fresh vegetables are preferred over canned or frozen to keep the quality up.
- You can also use other vegetables in place of this. Carrots, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, zucchini and/or sweet potatoes are all options, too.
- Steak: I chose a strip steak, but you can choose whatever you like. The thinner the steak, the less you’ll have to broil. If you have a thicker steak, be sure to cut it into thinner pieces. This will help it cook quicker. The broil feature will help bring a crisp to the outside and cook the inside to your preferred level. You’ll want to keep a very close eye on it during the broil setting as it can overcook quicker than you’d like.