When I need a quick meal and I don’t even have time for the CrockPot, I’ll use a sheet pan and bake all my food. This is a great recipe that can be catered to your family’s tastes and preferences, and is easy to do!

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs baby gold potatoes

salt & pepper to taste

8 oz. sliced baby bella mushrooms

1 large yellow onion, quartered and separated into petals

12 oz. whole green beans (not canned)

1-1.5lb skirt/strip steak (pick your favorite, aim for 2-4.

1.2 c. butter, melted

2 T minced garlic

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450° with top rack about 4-6 inches away from the broiler Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water. Season with salt, cover and bring to a boil. Once water boils, remove lid and boil for 5-10 minutes until fork tender. Remove and strain. While potatoes are cooking, combine melted butter and garlic. Season with salt & pepper and set aside Spray a large sheet pan with cooking spray Arrange your chosen vegetables on sheet pan. Drizzle half of melted butter with garlic and toss on the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Roast veggies for 15-20 minutes until tender, but not yet caramelized. Add your prepared steak on top of the veggies season with salt & pepper. Drizzle with remaining garlic butter. Turn oven to broiler and place sheet pan under broil. Broil for 3-5 minutes, then flip the steaks and broil for another 3-5 minutes. Remove pan from oven and let sit 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Tips & Tricks: