There’s not much better than fried rice when it comes to traditional Asian cuisine. It’s a staple at any restaurant in the area. This recipe brings that flavor combined with the ease of a sheet pan at home. Plus, since it’s not deep fried, it’s healthier and made with fresh ingredients!

Ingredients:

1-2lbs boneless chicken breast

3 T sesame oil

½ t ground pepper

2 to 3 – 8.5 oz packets prepared rice, cooked

1 c frozen peas and carrots

1/3 c soy sauce

2 large eggs, scrambled

3 T green onions, diced

Directions:

Preheat Oven to 400°, line a pan with aluminum foil, dice chicken into bite size pieces and scatter on pan. Toss and drizzle with oil, season with pepper. Toss and bake for about 10 minutes. Remove pan once chicken is cooked. Add cooked rice (follow directions), peas and carrots, soy sauce and toss to mix. Return the pan for 2-3 minutes. While chicken and rice cook, scramble eggs on the stove Remove the sheet pan from the oven, add eggs and stir. Add extra soy sauce if rice seems dry. Add green onions, toss and serve immediately.

Tips/Tricks:

The size of pan you use will determine how much of each ingredient you use. There’s not an exact science for amounts, but it’s a good baseline. Maybe you like more chicken or more egg. You can up those amounts. Soy sauce adds flavor and salt, so you don’t have to add salt during the process. You can add some at the end if you need too. Using your rice packages adds lots of flavor, but if you want to cook your own rice, you can. Just season your rice to add flavor so it doesn’t become bland. Garlic, salt, ginger and other favorite seasonings are all acceptable, depending on your taste buds.





