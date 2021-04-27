Share your veteran inspired story to benefit Operation Honor Guard with Lanz, Inc.

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

In addition to the regular services Lanz provides, today we’re learning of their fund raising and awareness raising program for Operation Honor Guard.

Lanz, Inc is soliciting videos featuring residents all across east central Illinois, paying tribute to veterans of our armed forces and recognizing the importance of having honor guards in our community. Lanz will share the videos throughout social media platforms, and donate money for each video shared.

They served. They still serve today.

Every day a group of veteran volunteers stands guard and performs military rites at a veteran’s funeral. This group of volunteers is known as the Honor Guard. They serve in all weather conditions, any time of day, and without compensation.

The Posts that support these Honor Guards have a number of costs associated with their service including the cost of flags, uniforms, transportation, guns and ammunition. Donations will be given to participating American Legion and VFW Posts.

Help us to fund honor guards throughout Central Illinois! Participate in our Day of Giving to help, and visit operationhonorguard.us for more information.