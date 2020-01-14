Shanghai Ballet, Step Afrika, and Brush Theatre’s Yao Yao coming to Krannert Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

SOUTH KOREA’S BRUSH THEATRE PERFORMS YAO YAO AT KRANNERT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Brush Theatre, a performance company based in Seoul, South Korea, believes in catering to the inner child in all audiences and envisions how all children can grow into their own power through boundless artistic experiences. Brush Theatre seeks to inspire children all over the world, encompassing those from different socioeconomic, cultural, and geographic backgrounds through its innovative touring performances.

For the company’s very first Krannert Center stop, it will offer both public and youth series performances of that are recommended for audiences aged 3 and up.

Yao is a mischievous little girl who delights in time spent with her father. But she’s disappointed every morning when her dad must don his suit and briefcase and head to work. One ordinary morning, Yao grabs onto his overcoat and accidentally pulls a thread that leads to a charming adventure. Through this spirited blend of reality and fantasy that incorporates shadow play, pantomime, live music, and clever digital media, audiences of all ages will go on a journey with this endearing Seoul-based theatre troupe to see where the thread ends.

In addition to the public performance of Yao Yao on January 24 at 6:30pm in the Studio Theatre, Brush Theatre will also be featured on the Center’s Youth Series in performances January 22-24.

Both Champaign Public Library and The Urbana Free Library will also place materials that relate to Yao Yao on display at their locations, and librarians are prepared to help audiences immerse themselves in the wide-ranging subject areas that are covered by the production. These resources will be available approximately two weeks before through two weeks following the performance.

Brush Theatre: Yao Yao

Fr Jan 24 at 6:30pm

Studio Theatre

$10-$25

https://krannertcenter.com/events/brush-theatre-yao-yao

Recommended for ages 3 and up.