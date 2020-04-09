Shamrock Academy dances for a day to raise money for COVID workers

The Shamrock Academy of Irish Dance is a competitive dance troop made up of students who want to keep dancing…even if it’s by themselves at home. So, to help her dancers and the community, Program Director Allie Hartlein and her team put together a virtual dance-a-thon!

For 12 hours on April 11th (from 9am-9pm), you’ll be able to watch on the dance-a-thon on the Shamrock Facebook page. The event is also a fundraiser to buy gift cards from local small businesses and send them to healthcare workers on the COVID-19 frontlines! To donate, follow the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/shamrock-academy-cares-danceathon