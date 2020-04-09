1  of  2
Breaking News
County marks second COVID19 death Coroner identifies man killed in shooting
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 1,344 new COVID-19 cases and 66 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Shamrock Academy dances for a day to raise money for COVID workers

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

The Shamrock Academy of Irish Dance is a competitive dance troop made up of students who want to keep dancing…even if it’s by themselves at home. So, to help her dancers and the community, Program Director Allie Hartlein and her team put together a virtual dance-a-thon!

For 12 hours on April 11th (from 9am-9pm), you’ll be able to watch on the dance-a-thon on the Shamrock Facebook page. The event is also a fundraiser to buy gift cards from local small businesses and send them to healthcare workers on the COVID-19 frontlines! To donate, follow the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/shamrock-academy-cares-danceathon

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon