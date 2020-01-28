Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If you know someone who is 70 and better, who makes a difference in others people’s lives, now is the time to give them the recognition they deserve! You can nominate them to be one of this year’s seventy over 70 winners! But time is running out!

Here to tell us more is Karen Blatzer from Clark-Lindsey and Jackie Martin from News-Gazette Media.

So, ladies, this is the last week nominations are being accepted for seventy over 70. Tell us what is seventy over 70?

Seventy over 70 is a contest brought to east central Illinois by Clark-Lindsey and the news-gazette. It’s a way to give thanks to older adults in our communities who make a difference in the lives of others. Nominees can be your parents, friends, neighbors, colleagues – people who are active in our community. Maybe they volunteer at your church, or serve in a local organization with you. Maybe they mentor others, or they ran a 10k for the first time, or just started learning how to play an instrument or a second language.



Nominations close this Friday at 5 pm. Judges will select the 70 winners in February and they will be announced in the news-gazette. The 70 winners will be honored at a breakfast award banquet at round barn center on April 2nd.

Why did you decide to do seventy over 70?

We’ve done forty under 40 for a long time (actually, Karen was is the first group of winners in 2008). She approached us with the idea of creating a contest for older adults.

How can people place their nominations?

You can nominate on-line at news-gazette [dot] Com and Clark-Lindsey [dot] Com, or pick up a nomination at either location. Hurry, nominations close this Friday at 5 pm.

Nominees should demonstrate a lively curiosity, a willingness to learn something new, an aptitude for personal and/or professional growth, and a commitment to bettering others.

Here is the link on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKUvK-CNOKU