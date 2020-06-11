Setting yourself up for success when grilling with Illinois Pork Producers

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The warm and sunny weather has people firing up their grill. Registered Dietitian, Kim Kirchherr with the Illinois Pork Producers, joins us with tips when grilling.

Focusing on food safety and setting up for success when grilling:

-Hand washing before, during and after cooking (and grocery shopping) and keep raw foods and ready to eat foods separate

-Balanced meals – pork pairs well with the other food groups! For easy meal planning year ’round, pair seasonal fruits and veggies with your favorite cut of pork, and consider a hot or cold grain based side, too!

-Go lean with your protein! look for the word “loin” when shopping

-Marinades add flavor, tenderize, and work really well with lean cuts – make your own or use prepared

-Food safety helps with deliciousness because it’s cooked just right. Plus, serving a meal you can be confident in helps make meal time more fun, too. Use a thermometer to be sure and think about 145 with a 3 minute rest as your goal (medium to well are higher)

-visit ilpork.com for more tips and ideas

