Services, opportunities abound at Champaign Salvation Army locations

Helping neighbors in need. This time of year the Salvation Army is in need of many, many hands to volunteer for the multiple services and opportunities. They are offering opportunities for people to give back to the community by volunteering at their Red Kettles; Volunteering at the Annual Toy Shop; by giving to one of their Angel Trees; by giving at a Red Kettle; online; by check or in person at their office.

The Salvation Army offers numerous services at their area offices, including:

2212 N Market= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

Social Services

TITLE XX – EX-Incarcerated

Counselling

Job Training

Resume Repair

Dress for Success

Expunge Record Assistance

SHP/POH. Rapid housing

Long-term Case Mgt.

Education & Training

Pastoral & Wholistic Counselling

PANTRY. Monthly – 60K+ Annually

Free Table for Bakery and Produce

EMERGENCY ASSIST. Utilities

Electric-Ameren

Water-American Water

Rent-



VETERAN SERVICES DISASTER & HOMELESS SERVICES

Shelter-Booth House Canteen Run

GPD/TIF – Apartment Rentals Disaster Services

SSVF Floods /Tornadoes

All Levels Cooling Station (May-Sept)

SEASONAL / EDS Warming Station (Nov-Feb)

Coat Drive / Distribution ETH – Housing for Homeless Families (Hotels)

Toy Shop – Store & Distribute

Backpack & School Supplies

502 N Prospect = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

COMMUNITY CENTER CHURCH SERVICES

ESL & Youth Tutoring Sunday Worship

Gym & Game room programs Christian Ed

Indoor Archery Bible Study and Prayer

Community Partners & Rentals Women & Men’s Groups

Dreaam House Youth Character Development

CPD & UPD Moonbeams {Pre-School}

Rev. Willie’s – Midnight Basketball Sunbeams {K-6th Girls}

Others Adventure Corps {K-8th Boys}

Summer Day Camp Girl Guards {7th – 12th Girls}

Week-long Summer Camping

The Salvation Army

217-373-7832

2212 N Market Street

Champaign, IL 61822

http://www.SAChampaign.org