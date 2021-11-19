Services, opportunities abound at Champaign Salvation Army locations

Helping neighbors in need. This time of year the Salvation Army is in need of many, many hands to volunteer for the multiple services and opportunities. They are offering opportunities for people to give back to the community by volunteering at their Red Kettles; Volunteering at the Annual Toy Shop; by giving to one of their Angel Trees; by giving at a Red Kettle; online; by check or in person at their office.
The Salvation Army offers numerous services at their area offices, including:
2212 N Market= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =
Social Services
- TITLE XX – EX-Incarcerated
- Counselling
- Job Training
- Resume Repair
- Dress for Success
- Expunge Record Assistance
SHP/POH. Rapid housing
Long-term Case Mgt.
Education & Training
Pastoral & Wholistic Counselling
PANTRY. Monthly – 60K+ Annually
Free Table for Bakery and Produce
EMERGENCY ASSIST. Utilities
Electric-Ameren
Water-American Water
Rent-
VETERAN SERVICES DISASTER & HOMELESS SERVICES
- Shelter-Booth House Canteen Run
- GPD/TIF – Apartment Rentals Disaster Services
- SSVF Floods /Tornadoes
- All Levels Cooling Station (May-Sept)
- SEASONAL / EDS Warming Station (Nov-Feb)
- Coat Drive / Distribution ETH – Housing for Homeless Families (Hotels)
- Toy Shop – Store & Distribute
- Backpack & School Supplies
502 N Prospect = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =
COMMUNITY CENTER CHURCH SERVICES
- ESL & Youth Tutoring Sunday Worship
- Gym & Game room programs Christian Ed
- Indoor Archery Bible Study and Prayer
- Community Partners & Rentals Women & Men’s Groups
- Dreaam House Youth Character Development
- CPD & UPD Moonbeams {Pre-School}
- Rev. Willie’s – Midnight Basketball Sunbeams {K-6th Girls}
- Others Adventure Corps {K-8th Boys}
- Summer Day Camp Girl Guards {7th – 12th Girls}
- Week-long Summer Camping
The Salvation Army
217-373-7832
2212 N Market Street
Champaign, IL 61822