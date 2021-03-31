Serionix donates $20k to Champaign County Humane Society

Serionix, a small business located in Urbana, Illinois, has just donated $20,000 to the Champaign County Humane Society as part of their ongoing mission to support animals in need through the sale of their Colorfil air filters.

Serionix developed air filters using their NASA-award winning Colorfil technology, which is now available direct-to-consumers for eliminating odors and chemicals in homes. As part of their mission, Serionix has collected $1 from every Colorfil filter purchased and, on Tuesday, March 30, Serionix presented a check to the Champaign County Humane Society in the amount of $20,000. The donation goes to help animals in need of adoption–including feeding, sheltering, and providing them with necessary medical attention.

Serionix is on mission to empower our customers to create clean, safe, and welcoming spaces with their NASA-award winning Colorfil air filter technology. Originally designed for spacesuits, Colorfil is now available as a direct-to-consumer product for eliminating odors and chemicals from homes. Based in Urbana, IL, and recently graduated from the University of Illinois Research Park, we work to delight customers nationwide by giving “a little extra” everywhere we can, including our continued commitment to help pets in need.

