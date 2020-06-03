“Serial Griller” Matt Moore explains the secrets to grilling perfection

Matt Moore is the author of the new book “Serial Griller; Grillmaster Secrets for Flame-Grilled Perfection.” This all-around grilling cookbook showcases different methods and diverse cuisines, as well as sought-after stories and recipes from America’s all-star grillers. Matt has also authored “South’s Best Butts” and “A Southern Gentleman’s Kitchen.”

In SERIAL GRILLER Moore reviews the basics—the Maillard reaction, which grill is best for you, and more—before taking readers on a tour of America to round up authentic stories, coveted recipes, and indispensable tips from grill masters of the South and beyond.

By whatever means necessary—on the road or in the friendly skies in his ’76 Piper Cherokee—Moore traveled over 10,000 miles to convene with more Serial Grillers like himself and learn their secrets. He shares insights and recipes from legends like Ashley Christensen (owner of Death & Taxes in Raleigh), Meathead (creator of AmazingRibs.com) and Michael Solomonov (co-owner of Zahav in Philly). Readers will learn how to make Christensen’s Embered Sweet Corn with Lime-Basil Butter, Meathead’s Red Neck Sous Vide Ribeye with Beef Love, and Solomonov’s inventive Chicken Shishlik with Green Garbanzo Masabacha and Gribenes among other iconic dishes.

With 125 recipes destined to become instant classics at family get-togethers, tailgates, and romantic nights-in, SERIAL GRILLER is a serious and delicious addition to any grilling enthusiast’s collection. Party-pleasers like Cajun Wings and Country-Style Ribs with Peach Salsa, sides and starters such as Pork and Broccoli Rabe Bruschetta and Grilled Beet, Charred Onion, and Goat Cheese Salad, and desserts like Grilled Salted Caramel-Pecan Bread Pudding will turn readers into Serial Grillers themselves.

Moore packs the book with killer recipes for everything on the grill. Section highlights include:

• “Fired Starters”: Smoky appetizers like Skillet Nachos and Meatballs with Sweet-And-Sour Sauce perfect for kicking off a successful gathering

• “Hot Handhelds”: An array of hand-held, finger-lickin’-good bites that invite readers to leave the cutlery behind

• “Big Plates”: Robust entrees, from whole chicken to porchetta to pizzas, hearty enough to satisfy the masses

• “Smokin’ Salads”: Recipes featuring seared veggies that amp up the traditional tossed salad

To get the book or connect with Matt, visit his website or follow him on Instagram.