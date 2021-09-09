September the month to support numerous events and festivals

September is the month to support local non-profit organizations’ events and festivals. Below is a list of what’s happening in Central Illinois this month:

The Land Connection’s Artisan Cup & Fork – Sat, Sep. 11

The Land Connection, the same folks who bring you the Champaign Farmers Market, pairs local farmers with local chefs in a cooking competition extravaganza. VIP ticket holders also receive honey tasting, appetizers, specialty cocktails and mocktails, local brews. You won’t want to miss it — get tickets today.

University YMCA’s Welcoming Week – Sep. 10- 19

Welcoming Week kicks off this Friday with the University YMCA and New American Welcome Center. The week-long celebration is organized and supported by individuals striving to make their homes a more welcoming place for all, including immigrants. This year’s theme is Belonging Begins with Us. Workshops and webinars, dance performances, trivia and so much more.

Uniting Pride of Champaign County’s Pride Fest – Sep. 20 – 26

Workshops and webinars, pride nature hikes, parties and after-parties, drag shows, and the highly anticipated Pride Parade, plus so much more! Go see their schedule at: unitingpride.org/schedule

Raise the Woof – September 25

You can still enter to compete in the competition. Register your team by September 17th. Build your dog house or cat structure. There will be judges, structures will be displayed, winners will be chosen, and they will be auctioned off.

WEFT Fest – September 26

WEFT 90.1 FM Community Radio celebrates 40 Years On The Air! WEFT’s 1st broadcast was on September 26, 1981. WEFT-fest will take place this year on September 26, 2021. There will be music and so much more. Stay tuned for more information.

