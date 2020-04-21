Seniors still thriving at Carriage Crossing

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Angela Russell, community relations coordinator at Carriage Crossing, shares how seniors are still thriving and that there’s things for them to do!

Angela also talks about virtual tours and what that means and what that looks like.

Because we know that regardless of the crisis, there is still a demand for seniors to get the help that they need.

Every single day their needs are changing and it doesn’t stop just because businesses are locked down. And ours doesn’t either.

If people have questions that they can call and FaceTime or Skype with Angela or our team to help get answers in the short term.