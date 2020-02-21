Senior Couples at Carriage Crossing

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Senior Couples-Staying together thanks to Assisted Living

February is a month of love and it is for the young at heart as well! Carriage Crossing Senior Living knows that making the move to a senior living community is always a major life change, but when a couple can make that move together, the decision becomes a little easier. Couples can choose the apartment size, features and levels of care that are right for them.







Maintaining the bonds of a long-term relationship improves a person’s quality of life as they age. Keeping that connection when a senior couple decides to move to assisted living improves physical and mental well-being and reduces the likelihood one or both will experience confusion, anxiety or depression after the move. Continuing to live together after a move to assisted living also helps the senior couple experience greater health and happiness overall.













Senior couples should pay particular attention to these things when making those visits

• Care and amenities: Ask about the type of dedicated care and the assortment of leisure activities available. Carriage Crossing Senior Living features expert caregivers who provide a range of support for the senior couple, social events and activities, as well as amenities that can be appealing to the spouse with fewer care needs.

• Respect for personal preferences: Learn how the assisted living community caters to couples and to their personal preferences. This is key for making sure senior couples feel comfortable and happy in their new home and are able to continue with companionship and routines that they are used to. At Carriage Crossing Senior Living, senior couples can choose from a selection of apartments and suites that are designed for privacy. We listen to our residents’ input about meals and activities and outings. And personal preferences for support are respected.

• Continuum of care: Understand what type of care is provided. That’s important, as care needs can change over time. At Carriage Crossing Senior Living , we offer a continuum of care for Assisted Living and Memory Care. Because we know our residents as the individuals they are, we are able to transition care as needed. That may mean some short-term additional care if an illness happens, extra support to help regain strength and ability, or tailored services to accommodate personal preferences. At Carriage Crossing Senior Living communities, care levels automatically change as individual needs change.