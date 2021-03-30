Senior advocates at Carriage Crossing Senior Living

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Senior Advocates – Ask the Experts

When we talk about senior advocacy, we mean, we make a commitment to the seniors and families in the communities we serve to partner with them, help them navigate the senior living curriculum, identify their needs and connect them with the services that best fit their needs. Yes we offer assisted living and memory care services, and we love what our community offers, but we recognize that we may not always be the best fit so we network and work with senior service resources throughout the community. We are committed to make the senior and their needs the priority. There is a trust factor that families can be assured to experience.

To learn more about Carriage Crossing, visit their website HERE.