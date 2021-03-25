Selling your home requires more than just a pretty picture

Decatur, IL (WCIA) People are bombarded with thousands of ads each day, the majority of which they block out. So at Main Place Real Estate, they believe it is important to meet people where they are and become a part of their experience…rather than try to interrupt them from what they were already doing.

Main Place has an in-house marketing professional, along with a full-time, dedicated team of seven. Brokers are able to focus on clients, negotiations, transactions while marketing stays focused on staying up to date with trends and ensuring the most exposure for clients’ properties.

Main Place Real Estate exists to help people through complex, emotional, and financially challenging real estate transactions. We do this by serving our clients’ best interests using our professional experience, knowledge, and advanced marketing techniques.

We are a boutique real estate firm that works full time and operates as a team rather than as individual brokers. This means our clients needs’ are always being met and exceeded through the buying or selling process.

PROMOTION:

We are doing a seller special promotion through spring due to low inventory. Connect with them below for more details:

Main Place Real Estate

101 S Main Street, Suite 700

Decatur, IL 62523

217-422-3335

http://www.mainplace.us