Self-Care tips with Dr. Robyn Gobin while practicing social distancing

Self-Care has gone mainstream.

There are six domains of self-care, but what is self-care, really? Dr. Robyn Gobin, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, helps break it down for us.

Here’s more from Dr. Gobin:

We see it everywhere from magazines to podcasts and social media. Everyone says we need more of it. Therapists and life coaches claim that self-care will make life more enjoyable and less stressful.

But what is self-care, really?

How does it work?

Who is it for?

And how can anyone possibly fit it into an already jam packed schedule?

In this podcast, clinical psychologist Dr. Robyn Gobin provides a fresh perspective on the definition of self-care, explores why it’s essential, how to make time for it, and how self-care benefits you and your loved ones.

Given the current pandemic, many people are finding their work lives turned upside down by having to work from home.

Because we’re creatures of habit, adjusting to working from home is not easy. There are various distractions, competing demands, and environmental shifts.

Dr. Gobin has also written The Self-care Prescription book.

Focus helping people create an individualized self-care plan as opposed to a one-size fits all model of self-care

