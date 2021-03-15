Seed library and gardening resources available at Urbana Free Library

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Urbana Free Library joins us with details on the library’s Seed Library and gardening resources available at the Library.

“What is a Seed Library?”

A seed library is a place where you can “check out” seeds and bring back new seeds from your harvest! The basic idea is that you take seeds from the lending library, plant them, grow the plants, let some go to seed, and then return some of these next-generation seeds for others to borrow. (Don’t worry, we don’t have fines if you don’t return seeds.) We also accept store-bought seeds!

How to Borrow Seeds