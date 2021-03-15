Seed library and gardening resources available at Urbana Free Library

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
The Urbana Free Library joins us with details on the library’s Seed Library and gardening resources available at the Library.
“What is a Seed Library?”
A seed library is a place where you can “check out” seeds and bring back new seeds from your harvest! The basic idea is that you take seeds from the lending library, plant them, grow the plants, let some go to seed, and then return some of these next-generation seeds for others to borrow. (Don’t worry, we don’t have fines if you don’t return seeds.) We also accept store-bought seeds!
How to Borrow Seeds
- See List of Currently Available Seeds (Updated 2/17/21).
- Email us at reference@urbanafree.org with a list of the seeds you would like and the best way to contact you.
- If you’d like to make a curbside pickup appointment to get your seeds, you can call 367-4405 after receiving confirmation that your seeds are ready.
How to “Return” / Donate Seeds
In The Library Building
- Seeds must be in a sealed plastic bag (we accept harvested and store-bought seeds). Please include the following information on a piece of paper inside the bag: common name (ex: Kale) and variety (ex: Russian Red).
- Drop in the black drop box that is located on the upper level of the Green Street lobby.
Through Curbside Pickup
- Prepare the seeds the same way as above.
- Make a reservation to drop off the seeds through curbside pickup by calling 217-367-4405.