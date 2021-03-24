See giraffe calf, butterflies, and more at Indianapolis Zoo’s spring festival

Indianapolis, IN. (WCIA)

With temperatures warming up, The Indianapolis Zoo recently introduced guests to a “little” someone.

The zoo’s 4-month-old giraffe calf, Kendi, made his way out to the public yard for the first time and explored every inch of his habitat with the rest of his herd.

Kendi is now 7 ½ feet tall and continues growing fast. He’ll be several feet taller by his first birthday.

Because giraffes are native to sub-Saharan Africa, the animals are sensitive to cold, wet weather. At the zoo, they spend the colder months of the year indoors.

As rain and fluctuating temperatures continue throughout the Midwest, the animal care team will continue to asses conditions. Kendi and the rest of the giraffes will only be out when weather permits.

zZooberance Spring Festival

Don’t miss living artworks, live performances, engaging activities and animals! The zoo’s spring festival, xZOOberance, features everything guests need to overcome their cabin fever.

The festival kicks off March 25 and continues every Thursday through Sunday until April 11, with activities running 10am-4pm.













The event centers around the Bicentennial Pavilion, where oversized pinwheels spin in the breeze and brightly colored kites float overhead. Visitors can enjoy continuous live entertainment with a changing lineup for all 12 days.

Additional activities include a pollen toss game, yoga, arts & crafts, and plenty of animals.

Nearby in the Cheer Garden, guests can unwind and enjoy specialty food items, like Bavarian

pretzels, kettle chips and kid-friendly refreshments. Adults can also sample wine slushies from

Daniel’s Vineyard, sip cocktails by Hotel Tango, and enjoy craft beers, like the Crocodilian, a new American pale ale from Metazoa Brewing.

Plus, Butterfly Kaleidoscope is now open for the season at White River Gardens. This annual favorite highlights 40 radiant varieties of moths and butterflies inside the tropical and colorful Hilbert Conservatory.

Best of all, xZOOberance is free for zoo members and included with general admission. Please click HERE to reserve a timed-entry ticket in advance.

Visitors must have a mask upon entering the zoo and are required to wear a mask in areas where social distancing is not possible. Guests are encouraged to visit the zoo’s website to read all current safety guidelines.