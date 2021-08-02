Seasonal produce found in August at Farmers Market

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Taidghin O’Brien, Marketing & Communications Manager with The Land Connection, shares examples of some of the delicious products that can be purchased at local farmers markets in the month of August.



The seasonality of local food is incredibly important for people to understand, especially those that want to support local farmers and food businesses. When shopping at farmers markets, or even at local grocery stores, it’s important to know what you can get in the area at the moment and where you might be able to find it.

We are the only one in our field really. We deal with the entire food system from seed to supper plate and aim to build resiliency and increase knowledge throughout the entire chain.

The Champaign Farmers Market on Tuesdays and the Urbana Market on Saturdays.