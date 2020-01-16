Scrapbook 101 at Daisy Lane

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Scrapbook 101 is coming to Daisy Lane this weekend!

Scrapbook 101 | January 18, 2020 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM



With the holidays behind you now is the time to start and work on the scrapbooks you have always wanted to do. Are you overwhelmed at where to begin? Afraid to buy the supplies that you aren’t sure how to work? Do you just need some expert advice and tips on where to start and what you need to get started?

Join Jan and Karen as they share their passion of scrapbooking and their experience. Whether or not you have dabbled with scrapbooking or can’t tell the difference between cardstock or printed paper this class is for you. We will cover all the basics and have plenty of time for hands on and fun! Here are a few more reasons to make coming to this class a top priority this winter:

Snacks and lunch by Mary

25% discount on all supplies purchased that day

One on one time with Jan and Karen from 12-3 to work on your projects.

Go home with 4 12×12 layouts ready for your pictures.

Leave with the skills, confidence and inspiration to get moving on preserving and sharing your memories.

Plus you know it’s too cold to be outside doing anything else.

Meet new scrapbookers and form friendships with other fellow crafters.

Cost is $25 pre payment and registration required. No supplies are needed.