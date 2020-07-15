Scovill Zoo’s 6ft boa constrictor is the perfect visual for social distancing

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA).

This critter uncaged could fit perfectly between two people social distancing!

Scovill Zoo director, Ken Frye, introduces us to a six foot boa constructor and chats about how the zoo is operating under the current COVID phase 4 guidelines.

More from Ken:

• We are limiting the numbers of people in the zoo to 100 per half hour.

• People can guarantee admission by reserving their spot/buying tickets on-line at ScovillZoo.com.

• We are encouraging people to bring masks and to wear them in the gift shop.

• Once distanced out in the zoo many are removing masks.

• Please do not come if you have a fever or cough.

• Wash hands.

• The petting zoo and playground are open.

• The train, carousel, and Reptile house are closed.

This Sunday, July 19 is our Ice Cream Safari presented by Prairie Farms Ice Cream!

Regular admission rates apply ($7.50 adults, $5.50 children 2 – 12, kids one and under free.

Free ice cream 1:00 – 4:00 pm while supplies last.

Macon County Sheriff’s dept are again the zoo’s guest dippers.

Twilight Tuesday is July 28

Instead of 5:00 pm, the last admission will be at 7:00 pm.

Once in the zoo you can stay until 8:00 pm– it’s a cooler and quieter time to visit the zoo.