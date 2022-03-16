Decatur, IL (WCIA) The countdown is on to opening day for Scovill Zoo Saturday, April 2nd.

Free admission Monday’s in April, Free admission Thursday’s starting June 2 – October 6.

Space available in zoo Kids (7 – 8), for Zoo Crew (11 – 13) have a few spots available.

Zoo Buddies, April 12 is Rad Panda’s, the morning session is filled but there are a few spots in the afternoon session.

Easter Critter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 16. 1:30 music, 2:00 egg hunt.

Admission for the 2022 season: $8.75 adult, $7.75 seniors, $6.75 kids (2 – 12)