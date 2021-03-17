Decatur, IL (WCIA) Scovill Zoo opening day! – Friday, April 2nd.

Are there restrictions?

– Yes, we are still operating at 25%, we are welcoming school groups and spreading them out, we are still waiting to hear about operating the train and carousel. They were shut down last year.

Are you having your Critter Egg Hunt?

– Yes, after a one year hiatus, it will be April 3rd, 1:00 pm. Our plan is to space people out by having several egg hunting heats of 20 – 30 kids at a time. They will turn their eggs in for treat bags.

The zoo will be offering $2.00 admission that day, still working with the 25% capacity limit (about 250 per hour).

Earth Day and World Penguin Day is April 24th. – Celebrate the one place we all call home, learn some tips for your own home.