Scovill Zoo back open to public

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Scovill Zoo re-opened for the season on Monday, June 8 with daily operation from 9:30 A.M – 6:00 P.M. with last admission one hour before closing. Special reduced ticket pricing for the month of June will be $5.00 per person (adult/child/seniors) due to the petting zoo and herpaquarium being closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Zoo members are admitted free daily. Free admission days will be every Thursday, June 11 – October 8.

To avoid long lines and large gatherings, visitors and members are asked to adopt a new process of visiting the zoo by booking tickets online at scovillzoo.com or checking for available capacity by calling 421-7435 during open hours before attending the facility. Walk-ups will be limited. Additional zoo amenities including the Z.O.&O. Train and Endangered Species Carousel are closed until further notice.

The facility will open within the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Phase 3 guidelines set for outdoor recreation. To support the health and safety of our staff and patrons these include: staff wearing face coverings and using sneeze guards at admission, enforcing social distancing guidelines and displaying “6 feet apart” signage, following CDC cleaning and disinfecting protocols of all shared equipment and common areas, encouraging online ticket purchasing to reserve admission times, keeping high touch point areas like water fountains inoperable, encouraging guests to wear face coverings and avoid touching facility accessories.

Scovill Zoo camps including Critter Tales (ages 5 & 6), Zoo Kids (ages 7 & 8), Zoo Camp (ages 9 & 10) and Zoo Crew (ages 11 -13) are also open for registration at www.Decatur-Parks.org.

Visit www.ScovillZoo.com for more information specific to the zoo. Please visit www.decatur-parks.org for activity and program news related to postponements, suspensions and facility re-open updates throughout the Park District.