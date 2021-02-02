Schools of Choice to host virtual information night for families with children entering Kindergarten in fall

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Orlando Thomas, Executive Director of School Supports & Choice, shares details on the upcoming virtual information night for families with children starting Kindergarten in the fall.

Registration period for incoming 2021-22 kindergarteners begins Feb. 1 and continues through March 31 with the Schools of Choice process. Families will want to know the steps involved, how they can learn about the schools, and how the district has had to shift to a “virtual” approach to provide information due to state health mandates.

Unit 4 schools allows families the choice of schools when enrolling their kindergartener.

Feb. 2 information night – a virtual event at 5:30 p.m. on www.champaignschools.org/choice that can also be played back on-demand at other times.

More about the choice process can be found at www.champaignschools.org/choice

Questions can be emailed to u4fic@u4sd.org or by calling the Choice Office at 217-351-3701.

Champaign Unit 4 Schools

217-351-3800

502 W. Windsor Rd.

Champaign, IL 61820