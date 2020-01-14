Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Families can choose their school preferences when enrolling elementary students in kindergarten. The process is underway for 2020-21 and continues through March.

What is Choice?

• Process is underway through March 31, registrations will be processed equally regardless of submission date

• Children must be 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2020 to register for kindergarten

• Choice Days is our branding for the tours, info night and open houses beginning Jan. 23

• Info night Jan. 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Garden Hills

• Tours dates are Thursday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 11 with six schools scheduled each night. Shuttles will be available to tour multiple schools.

• More information on website www.champaignschools.org/choice

SCHOOL TOURS

All elementary schools

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. during February

INFO NIGHT

Schools of Choice Information Night

Thu., Jan. 23 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Garden Hills Elementary

2001 Garden Hills Dr.

EVENING OPEN HOUSES

Thursday, Feb. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Kenwood

Carrie Busey

South Side

Robeson

Booker T. Washington

Stratton

Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Barkstall

Garden Hills

Bottenfield

Westview

Dr. Howard

IPA

Shuttles available to tour multiple schools on each night